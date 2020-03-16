HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on SangwaBy Ulande Nkomesha on 16 Mar 2020
UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Judiciary to reverse its decision to bar Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia.
In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates today, Acting registrar Prince Mwiinga announced that Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court pending determination of the Judiciary complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia.
But in a statement, Sunday, Hichilema said the Judiciary should not be in the forefront of abrogating the rule of law in the country.
“We find the banning of State Counsel John Sangwa by the judiciary rather too harsh and draconian hence must be reversed immediately. The Judiciary must understand that they are supposed to be the last pillar standing, with which aggrieved citizens can run to, for support when our rights are being trampled upon as is the case with John Sangwa. Like any other institution, Judiciary are not above the supreme law of the land which is the constitution and should therefore not be at the forefront of abrogating the rule of law,” Hichilema said.
He said the decision by the Judiciary was an indication of a clear breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia.
“What they have done is an affront to civil liberties, not only against John Sangwa but against millions of other Zambians who feel the need to rise up and question some of decisions being made by the judicial system. The draconian manner in which the Judiciary has conducted itself by suspending John Sangwa SC without due process, and without hearing his side of the story is a clear testimony on the breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia,” said Hichilema.
“The Judiciary must therefore withdraw the caveat which prohibits Mr. John Sangwa in standing before the courts of law in Zambia, failure to which they are relegating themselves to a side that is working against the will of the people.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili - 16 Mar 2020
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa - 16 Mar 2020
- 3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction - 16 Mar 2020
- Government moves to restrict public gatherings in bid to prevent COVID-19 - 14 Mar 2020
- Zesco resumes 10-12 hours load shedding - 13 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Government moves to restrict public gatherings in bid to prevent COVID-19 (6,733 views)
- Coronavirus responsible for free-failing Kwacha - Wina (6,595 views)
- What's PF's interest in the CEC, Zesco deal? (6,165 views)
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI (5,005 views)
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu (5,001 views)
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili
- You’ve failed, stop giving excuses on falling Kwacha, Sichinga tells Wina
- Arresting youths for buying mealie meal is abusive, immoral – Laura
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa
- Cabinet wants parliamentary oversight on debt contraction – Lubinda
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- Judiciary bars Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian court
- It's pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn't understand the law - Chongwe
- Zambia investigating 3 suspected coronavirus cases - ZNPHI
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Fire Zesco management, demands Kambwili
- You’ve failed, stop giving excuses on falling Kwacha, Sichinga tells Wina
- Arresting youths for buying mealie meal is abusive, immoral – Laura
- HH asks Judiciary to reverse its “draconian” decision on Sangwa
- Cabinet wants parliamentary oversight on debt contraction – Lubinda
- Lungu a beneficiary of wrong ConCourt judgment – Kabimba
- The Judiciary is now lawless: the suspension of John Sangwa
- Stay away from politics, Lungu tells church again
- 3 Kulima Tower Bus drivers threaten to sue market chairperson for breaching injunction
- Airtel’s profit slumps to K15.7m
- UN Rapporteur on Independence of Judges and Lawyers defends Sangwa
- Save us the embarrassment, step down, KBF tells Lungu
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article