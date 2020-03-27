Topstar removes Prime TV from its platforms

TOPSTAR has removed Prime Television from all its platforms in accordance with Information Minister Dora Siliya’s directive that all government entities must cease any business with the station.

In a letter addressed to the Prime TV CEO and dated March 27, acting Topstar chief executive officer Liu Yingnan said since government had some shares in Topstar, it could not continue to host Prime TV.

“…In view of the above outlined statement and in compliance with the same, Topstar Communications Company Limited, a company in which government (through ZNBC) holds shares is hereby ceasing all forms of cooperation with yourselves by removing the station from our platform with immediate effect. We wish you well in your future endeavors,” stated Yingnan.

Siliya’s directive came after Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa refused to air free coronavirus adverts, a position for which he has since apologized.