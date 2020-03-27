- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Topstar removes Prime TV from its platformsBy Ulande Nkomesha on 27 Mar 2020
TOPSTAR has removed Prime Television from all its platforms in accordance with Information Minister Dora Siliya’s directive that all government entities must cease any business with the station.
In a letter addressed to the Prime TV CEO and dated March 27, acting Topstar chief executive officer Liu Yingnan said since government had some shares in Topstar, it could not continue to host Prime TV.
“…In view of the above outlined statement and in compliance with the same, Topstar Communications Company Limited, a company in which government (through ZNBC) holds shares is hereby ceasing all forms of cooperation with yourselves by removing the station from our platform with immediate effect. We wish you well in your future endeavors,” stated Yingnan.
Siliya’s directive came after Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa refused to air free coronavirus adverts, a position for which he has since apologized.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- LCC not ready for COVID-19, says Mayor - 27 Mar 2020
- COVID-19 cases rise to 22 - 27 Mar 2020
- Topstar removes Prime TV from its platforms - 27 Mar 2020
- Police guard NDC MP after residents threaten to torch him over Bill 10 position - 27 Mar 2020
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16 - 26 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambian student chased from Chinese University over suspected COVID-19 (30,984 views)
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms (17,053 views)
- I've made it in life - Esther Phiri (13,125 views)
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16 (11,826 views)
- Sangwa asks Lungu to declare State of Emergency (9,712 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- LCC not ready for COVID-19, says Mayor
- COVID-19 cases rise to 22
- Topstar removes Prime TV from its platforms
- Empower local pharmacists to manufacture COVID-19 drugs, Kanyika urges govt
- Police guard NDC MP after residents threaten to torch him over Bill 10 position
- Zambian Judiciary disregarded rule of law on Sangwa ban – IBA
- Sangwa asks Lungu to declare State of Emergency
- Castle Lager postpones 2020 Africa 5s due to COVID-19
- Coronavirus forces Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel to close
- FAZ halts stadia re-development plans
- Court revokes arrest warrants issued against Kamanga, 5 others
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article