Lungu wishes Johnson speedy recovery from COVID-19

Lungu wishes Johnson speedy recovery from COVID-19By Stuart Lisulo on 8 Apr 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Thomas’ Hospital, London.
In a statement availed by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, Tuesday, the Head of State expressed sadness to hear of Prime Minister Johnson’s deteriorating condition after he contracted COVID-19 last month.
The British of Head of Government had been ill for over 10 days.
“It is sad to hear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19. My thoughts are with him, his family and the great people of the United Kingdom,” President Lungu said.
He also extended his thoughts to everyone else who had lost loved ones from the deadly disease, while wishing a quick recovery to all who were still battling to survive from it.
“The widespread COVID-19 is unfortunate and we all have to work together to defeat this pandemic by ensuring that our people comply with measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO),” said President Lungu.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
