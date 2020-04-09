IBA cancels Prime TV license

- Local
IBA cancels Prime TV licenseBy Natasha Sakala on 9 Apr 2020
THE Independent Broadcasting Authority has with immediate effect canceled the broadcasting license of Prime TV “in public interest”.
According to a letter from IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma which was directed to Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa today, the cancellation is “necessary in the interest of public safety”.
“Please note that with this letter, Prime Television’s license is now void and should be surrendered to the authority. However, the statin is at liberty to appeal against the decision of the board to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services within 30 days in accordance with Section 31 (1) of the IBA Amendment Act of 2010,” wrote Mapoma.
https://www.lusakatimes.com/2020/04/01/prime-tv-drags-government-to-court-over-severance-of-business-relations/#comment-2887533 MMmm, it is not heard of where a customer is taken to court for stopping doing business with a supplier. Prime TV said it could not work with GRZ unless it is paid , then GRZ says okay I am stopping all business I have with you…I will also tell all my agents to do so. Then Prime says I am taking you (GRZ) to the court of law for stopping dealing with me. MMmm guys this is unheard of. Any way let us wait and see cos this litigation has cancelled Prime TV’s apology. Ba Linda Kasonde, PLEASE!!!… Read more »
Even if they cancel I can not watch znbc.
The first and I watched prime TV I was disgusted and disappointed at the poor quality of broadcast. It was like listening to a simple radio. Prime TV should have never been granted a go ahead in the first place.shut it down for eternity and throw away the keys. After all they were just a sponsored noise maker. Well done BOMA
There you go !
CHRISTIANS FOR LUNGU !
ARE AT IT AGAIN.
PRIME TV APOLOGIZED AND EVERY ONE HEARD THAT APOLOGY BUT WHAT DO WE SEE? CLOSURE OF THE TV STATION.
YASHANI BA CHRISTIANS FOR LUNGU MULETEYA IMWE KANSHI.