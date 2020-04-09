IBA cancels Prime TV license

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority has with immediate effect canceled the broadcasting license of Prime TV “in public interest”.

According to a letter from IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma which was directed to Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa today, the cancellation is “necessary in the interest of public safety”.

“Please note that with this letter, Prime Television’s license is now void and should be surrendered to the authority. However, the statin is at liberty to appeal against the decision of the board to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services within 30 days in accordance with Section 31 (1) of the IBA Amendment Act of 2010,” wrote Mapoma.