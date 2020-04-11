ZANACO closes Kafue Branch due to COVID-19 fears

- Local
ZANACO closes Kafue Branch due to COVID-19 fearsBy Mirriam Chabala on 11 Apr 2020
ZANACO PLC has closed its Kafue Branch in Lusaka after some bank employees were exposed to a client who had been looking after the 58-year-old man who died from coronavirus on Wednesday.
In a statement, Zanaco chief human resources and training officer Mumbi Mwila explained that the decision to close the Bank’s branch in Kafue was necessary as it was in accordance with guidance by the Ministry of Health to take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
“I wish to inform you that our former member of staff and Branch Manager, Mr Kennedy Mweemba passed away on 8th April, 2020, MHSRIP. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that samples taken from the deceased tested positive to Covid-19, though the cause of his illness was not clear until 10the April, 2020. Our members of staff from Kafue Branch had contact with the deceased’s care giver who visited the Branch on 8th April, 2020 and following Mr. Mweemba’s death, some Kafue Branch staff visited the funeral house. This incident presents a high risk exposure on you, our employees, especially those at Kafue Branch. In view of the above, the Bank has taken precautionary measures to temporarily suspend operations at the branch and have all the staff adhere to home quarantine as guided by the Ministry of Health,” Mwila stated.
“The Ministry is also keeping in touch with the Kafue branch staff including the security guards and the cleaning staff to guide them on next steps and any further precautionary measures. Management would like to strongly advise any members of staff from other branches or business units who may have visited the funeral house of the late Kennedy Mweemba to contact HR immediately. As management, we are in constant touch with the Ministry of Health officials regarding the incident and will provide further guidance in due course.”
Mwila encouraged the members of staff that had been asked to go home after the suspension of operations to continue adhering to the measures outlined by the Ministry of Health to stop further spread of Covid-19.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all of you to strictly adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health such as; avoid visiting funerals or any other public gatherings; maintain social distance; and use masks when you go into public places to reduce the risk of being infected with Covid-19 virus. Together we can fight this pandemic. Each of us needs to do our part. Remember to practice self-care and colleague care,” stated Mwila.
