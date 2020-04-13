NAPSA closes Kafue branch amidst COVID-19 fears

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has announced a temporary closure of its Kafue offices for the next 14 days and has further asked all its staff at the said office to self-quarantine.

NAPSA director Human Resource and Administration Betty Meleki stated in an internal memorandum dated April 11, addressed to all employees that one of their clients who was attended to at the Kafue NAPSA Offices had visited the funeral house of the late Kennedy Mweemba who died at UTH.

“This serves to inform you that Management has made a decision to temporarily close down the Kafue NAPSA offices for the next 14 days with immediate effect. It has come to the attention of Management that one of our clients that was attended to at our Kafue NAPSA Offices had visited the Funeral House of the late Mr Kennedy Mweemba who passed away on April 8, 2020. The Ministy of Health has confirmed that samples taken from the deceased tested positive to Covid-19. In view of this closure all staff at Kafue Office have been requested to self-quarantine for the next 14 days with immediate effect,” stated Meleki.

“In light of this development, communication on the temporary closure of the Office will be made to the public. Management wishes to remind all staff to take precautionary measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in line with what has regularly been shared, as well as taking heed of the Government’s directives on maintaining social distance, the wearing of masks in public places and most of all staying at home.”

Zanaco also closed its Kafue branch for the same reasons.

At his COVID-19 briefing, Sunday, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced that Mweemba’s fiance had tested positive and health officials were making follow ups on other contacts he may have had.