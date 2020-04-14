IG orders police to stop abusing the law, beating up night patrons

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
IG orders police to stop abusing the law, beating up night patronsBy Ulande Nkomesha on 14 Apr 2020
INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has ordered police officers to operate within the confines of the law as they enforce COVID-19 preventative measures.
But police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says the use of a truncheon (short baton) and in ensuring that people adhere to the law qualifies as minimum force, and it is not new.
In a statement issued, Monday, Kanganja said he had observed that some officers were using excessive force in conducting their duties.
“The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja has advised police officers involved in the enforcement of provisions of Statutory Instrument number 22 which spells out regulations aimed at containing the COVID – 19 to always operate and carry out their duties within the confines of the Law. The Inspector General of Police has observed that some officers have resorted to using excessive force in conducting their duties and has called on supervisors to closely monitor the ongoing operations,” Katongo stated.
“He has guided that Police Officers should always observe the guidelines outlined in relevant pieces of legislation as well as Police Instructions which guide them on how and when to apply minimum force. The Police Chief has however called on members of the public to comply with Presidential directives and regulations that have been put in place aimed at containing the CORONA pandemic saying all those that will be found abrogating the Law will not be spared but will be dealt with as provided by the Law.”
But speaking to ZNBC in an interview earlier, Katongo said whipping citizens with short batons was not new.
“Officers are faced with different situations and to every situation that officers face, they have a different approach to it. For me to be citing incidences especially those that have linked on social media, we are not interested in that; what is important is that officers are working within the mandate; they are working within the provisions of the law. The problem that we have is people who don’t even know the provisions which guide the police as the work will be in the fore front trying to exaggerate the whole situation. For us, we are working with trained police officers who know what measures to be taken at what particular point because they are the ones who are on the ground and they are the ones who are facing the challenges. People shouldn’t just use social media to be posting what is not benefiting them,” Katongo said.
“We are not going to drag our Commander-in-Chief that he has given as extra powers, we are working within the powers that we have as the police. When we use a short baton to enforce the law, it is not new, we have been using that through and through. It is not just we have just started to use the weapon today. We used to make people comply in most situations even when you are apprehending one or two persons, that person is trying to be difficult as you are doing your job, you are mandated as a police officer to use that long baton. So it is not something that is new; it is something that has been there. When you look at the criminal procedure code, it gives police powers to use any reasonable means to see to it that the target becomes complaint.”
She said the use of a short baton was not a form of corporal punishment but an application of minimum force.
“This is where we have a problem when you talk about application of minimum force what do you use? Do you just go there and start talking to people? No, you go there with equipment; which equipment is gazetted for police officers to use? As officers we use the long baton; as officers we can also use tear smoke; as officers we can also use guns, live ammunition. When you look at the current situation, it will be excessive for the police to go there with guns. So, what are they going with? They are going there with short batons and when you look at what they are doing, you will find that these defiant crowds when officers go there they are apprehending and also dispersing, depending on the situation. Because when we say we are going to apprehend everyone, what are we doing to our detention facilities? We want to decongest the facilities and serve those who cannot be bonded,” she said.
Katongo said police would not in any way be apologetic on the matter and vowed to continue using the short baton to ensure that citizens adhered to the presidential directive.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- IG orders police to stop abusing the law, beating up night patrons - 14 Apr 2020
- Load shedding will render education channel meaningless – Sinkamba - 14 Apr 2020
- Lusambo warns of more potential infections in Kafue - 14 Apr 2020
- Respect law when implementing COVID-19 prevention measures – HRC - 13 Apr 2020
- Kafue man contact tests positive to COVID-19 - 12 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (31,892 views)
- Kafue man contact tests positive to COVID-19 (7,573 views)
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA - Chitalu (6,243 views)
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia (5,153 views)
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ (3,623 views)
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence
- Prime TV closure a sinister ploy to weaken independent media in Zambia – Amnesty
- Inaccurate COVID-19 data from MoH putting people’s lives at risk – Andyford
- IG orders police to stop abusing the law, beating up night patrons
- Load shedding will render education channel meaningless – Sinkamba
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence
- Prime TV closure a sinister ploy to weaken independent media in Zambia – Amnesty
- Inaccurate COVID-19 data from MoH putting people’s lives at risk – Andyford
- IG orders police to stop abusing the law, beating up night patrons
- Load shedding will render education channel meaningless – Sinkamba
- Govt hopes to announce new KCM investor by June, 2020
- Katambo asks court to find councillor guilty of defamation on his own admission
- Sports fanatics join Covid-19 fight
- 41 Chongwe residents sue United Quarries for conducting illegal mining activities
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA
- 2 deny illegally grabbing Step of Faith Investments’ land
- MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article