Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula pollBy Mirriam Chabala on 15 Apr 2020
UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says Mangango PF member of parliament Goodwill Putu attempted to beat her up after she saved a presiding officer whom they were harassing in the just-ended Nangula Ward by-election.
But Putu has denied Imenda’s allegations, insisting that he would never even imagine attempting to assault her.
Meanwhile, Imenda has lamented that the UPND did not battle against the PF in the just-ended Nangula Ward by-election in Western Province, but against the unprecedented bags of mealie-meal and money which the ruling party dished out to voters.
In an interview, Imenda, who was one of the UPND’s field election monitors in the April 2 polls, narrated that Putu, in the company of scores of ruling party cadres, attempted to assault her.
She also described the polls as being characterized by mealie meal handouts, among other material goods which the PF distributed to voters.
“There is an incident that happened at Maange polling station because I was there. The presiding officer was pulled out of the polling station by PF cadres who came to about 50. They invaded Maange polling station and chased the presiding officer! He was made to stay outside for a good 40 to 45 minutes. So, when I went to Maange polling station because I had accreditation for field monitoring, I was told about the situation of the presiding officer, and when I went inside to start presenting my credentials, I found he was not there. So, I checked outside and I found him surrounded by PF cadres. And as he was trying to move, the PF cadres, led by MP for Mangango, [Goodwill] Putu, blocked him! There was so much chaos and Putu and another gentleman called Liwoyo even threatened to beat me up just because I assisted the presiding officer to escape from them. They warned me [to say] ‘you need to be beaten. Why are you coming to intervene in this?’ But I told them: ‘you try to lay your hands on me and you will rot in jail!’ So, there was all that going on and some police officers came in, we tried to explain. But these PF people, as always, cannot even give you a chance to explain, they were just talking on top of their voices, and the police could not even hear what the story was,” Imenda complained.
And she complained that the UPND did not battle against the PF in the Nangula Ward polls, but against the unprecedented bags of mealie-meal and money that the ruling party dished out to voters.
“I would not say we lost the by-election in Nangula because the contest was not really between our candidate, Yamboto, and the PF candidate, Thabo. Rather, the contest was between Yamboto and the mealie meal. And because people are hungry, they voted for the mealie meal! The PF were using DMMU mealie meal, which was supposed to have been distributed to the people who are hungry in the country. That mealie meal was not being distributed for free, it was being used to persuade voters. So, the PF was lining up people and gave them those 12.5Kg bags of mealie meal in exchange for voters’ cards and NRCs. After distributing the mealie meal, the PF held on to people’s IDs, then on the voting eve, that was when they gave them the IDs and those that they didn’t trust would vote for them, they would find someone to escort that person to the voting area and made sure they voted for them,” Imenda, a former Luena ADD member of parliament, disclosed.
“For example, if it is me, they would tell me that, ‘when I reach the polling station, I should say I don’t know how to vote, then that person they allocated to help me with voting would take me to the voting booth and would ensure that I vote for PF, while he or she is looking. So, that’s what happened. Money was being given, they were lining up people to give them K10, K20, K30…so there were so many people who needed ‘assistance’ to vote and they were threatened to say, ‘should you go and vote for UPND when you have eaten our mealie meal, we have got people all over here…you will just come and find your house is burnt!’ So, some people were scared to vote otherwise.”
Imenda, who is also a former Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, said she planned to go and lodge a formal complaint against the PF for bribing voters immediately she returned to Lusaka.
“I have lodged a complaint with the ECZ CEO, Patrick Nshindano. That win by PF was not a win, and I even told Nshindano that if this is what is going to happen in 2021, then they forget about democratic elections. But we are still going to lodge a formal complaint to the ECZ about the issue of mealie meal distribution during campaigns. That should not be allowed because we are not supposed to be distributing anything during campaigns or pretending that you are doing projects. All the projects should be suspended until after the elections. But in Nangula, the PF continued doing all these things and that mealie meal they were distributing is government mealie meal to which all of us contribute. It was written DMMU mealie meal, which they were giving out there. I have one of those same bags of mealie meal and I am going to present it to ECZ, it’s written DMMU on those bags, so they don’t belong to PF,” said Imenda.
But Putu denied Imenda’s allegations, insisting that he would never even imagine attempting to assault her.
In a separate interview, Putu denied her accusations, arguing that he would never harm Imenda because he considered her “his mother.”
“I threaten beating the UPND deputy secretary general, how? No, I didn’t, in fact, I wouldn’t. That is just like my mum, and I am not just that type of person who engages in violence. Yes, I did go to Nangula and I did see Madam Imenda, but I was only there (Nangula) to drum up support for our party candidate. So, it was duty to be present, even on voting day. Mind you, I am the only PF member of parliament in Western Province so I just had to go there. But I wasn’t there to fight with anyone or to threaten madam Imenda, no!” said Putu.
“I am not a cadre for your own information, I am honourable and she [Imenda] is honourable. So, if there are some cadres who threatened her, I am not aware of that. I just saw her from a distance at Maanga [polling station], I saw her from a distance in a Land Rover. I saw a maroon Land Rover driven by a lady, later on discovered it was Madam Imenda driving it. But I did not even get a chance to speak to her, I don’t know her at personal level, I just know she’s the deputy secretary general for UPND. So, how could I beat her and just why would I even beat her? I have no reason to do that. So, I don’t know why Madam Imenda would call you and tell you that I threatened her, I don’t know why she did that.”
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll - 15 Apr 2020
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA - 14 Apr 2020
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ - 13 Apr 2020
- ZANACO closes Kafue Branch due to COVID-19 fears - 11 Apr 2020
- Lungu’s our Cristiano Ronaldo, every defender fears him – Moonga - 9 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (13,628 views)
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia (13,376 views)
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 (7,478 views)
- Govt moves to revoke Mopani mining licence (5,242 views)
- Respect law when implementing COVID-19 prevention measures – HRC (4,608 views)
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Imenda accuses Mangango MP of trying to beat her up during Nangula poll
- Court finds ZAF Colonel with case to answer for perjury
- Govt is mandated to seek Parley approval for all loans, insists Dipak
- I’m still LAZ president, Tutwa’s position is misguided – Mwitwa
- Outdoor Advertising seeks injunction against ZACL over marketing space at new KKIA
- IPI calls on govt to restore Prime TV’s license
- Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19
- 7 die in fatal Easter accidents
- Kafue shuts down for mass COVID-19 screening, testing
- OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT H.E. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AND HON. BWALYA NG’ANDU MP, MINISTER OF FINANCE
- C and S Investments donates K180,000 worth of goods to ZCCB
- If miners must fight Mopani, civil servants must be allowed to rise against mediocrity too
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article