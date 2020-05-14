HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 208 new COVID-19 cases, 196 of which are from Nakonde while 12 are from Lusaka.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said the new cumulative total is now 654, while all the 523 active cases are stable, expect one patient in Masaiti.

He said 903 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours and that the 12 new cases in Lusaka were truck drivers from Chirundu.

Full story later.