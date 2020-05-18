MINISTRY of Health head of infectious diseases Professor Lloyd Mulenga has announced that Zambia has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases from 521 tests done in the last 24 hours.

At the daily COVID-19 briefing today, Prof Mulenga said the new cases were from Lusaka, Solwezi and Ndola which brought the new cumulative total to 761.

Meanwhile, he said four people had been discharged.

Full story later.