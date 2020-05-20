Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya at her office during the handing over of the draft Self Regulatory Bill by Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma at her office in Lusaka on December 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says she expects police to apprehend unruly Patriotic Front cadres that have continued to disrupt radio programmes in Muchinga Province which feature opposition political leaders.

In a statement, Tuesday, Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Minister, condemned the recent attack and disruption of a radio programme featuring UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at Isoka Community Radio Station by PF cadres.

“Government wishes to commend the Zambia Police Service in Isoka District for responding promptly to the disturbances that took place at Isoka Community Radio Station. Government deeply regrets the incident in which suspected PF cadres stormed a radio station and disrupted programming against government advice given earlier. Government wishes to maintain its position that it stands with the media and condemns in the strongest terms any incident of harassment and threat of violence against any media house,” stated Siliya.

“Government further wishes to make it clear that it does not support any thuggery behaviour because an attack on any media house is an attack on the people of Zambia. As long as a media house is within the law, government will stand with that media house and we expect that political parties and the police will address unruly cadres. Government believes that it is influence and not violence that serves Zambians well in our democracy.”