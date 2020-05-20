PF secretary general Davies Mwila during a press briefing at the party secretariat on June 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says he is yet to receive a report on the continued attack and disruption of radio programmes featuring UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in Muchinga Province.

Last week, Hichilema was denied a platform to feature on Mpika Radio after Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe stopped the radio station from hosting the opposition leader.

In an audio that went viral on social media, Katebe in a conversation with Mpika Radio station manager Allan Dumingu, stressed that he did not want to hear the voice of the opposition in Mpika, but only COVID-19 messages.

Additionally, within the same week, PF cadres invaded Muchinga Radio station in Chinsali and tried to disrupt a radio programme, which featured Hichilema via a telephone interview.

The programme was disrupted, but it later continued.

And in a third incident, Monday, suspected PF cadres tear-gassed Isoka FM in Isoka and disrupted a radio interview, which hosted Hichilema.

The suspected PF cadres also cut power to the radio station, leaving it off air.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya distanced government from the PF cadres’ rowdy behaviour, describing their actions as an embarrassment to government.

But in an interview, Mwila said he was still waiting for a report from PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri, who was on the ground in Muchinga, investigating the matter.

“I have not received a report because my deputy is the one who is in Muchinga; that is why I have not made any statement because I am trying to inquire. We ae still investigating. I think by tomorrow (Wednesday) we will be able to come up with a solution,” said Mwila.