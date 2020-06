Local Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya speaks to journalists during a PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka on November 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

State House says there are no standing rules compelling the Head of State to suspend or fire a minister who is facing corruption allegations. President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said this in relation to Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya who is under investigation for alleged abuse of office...