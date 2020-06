Local President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressing the Nation on Friday,April 24,2020 at State House in Lusaka. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned youths, musicians, and civil society organisations planning to protest against infringements on freedom of expression that they will be dealt with by the Zambia Police. Addressing party members in Chirundu, Saturday, President Lungu said those planning to protest were promoting anarchy and confusion in the country, going further to order...