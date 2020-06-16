POLICE In Lusaka have arrested Clifford Monde for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Sinonge, and the attempted murder of two others.

In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the other two other victims were the deceased’s current partner, Mwiinga Kalozye, and Andrew Phiri who was trying the rescue the two.

It is alleged that Monde shot Sinonge in the head with a pistol on June 14, 2020 around 20:00 hours at the victim’s residence.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult identified as Clifford Choonde of Shalom area in Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound who is alleged to have shot and wounded three people among them his ex girl friend who later died at UTH where they were all rushed for medical attention. This occurred on 14th June, 2020 at 20 00 hours in Shalom area in Kanyama area at the residence of the female victim,” the statement read.

“The report of shooting incidence was recieved from a member of the public that Barbara Sinonge aged 23 of Shalom area had been shot in the head using a pistol by her alleged former boyfriend Clifford Choonde and sustained a gunshot wound. The suspect further went on to shoot the alleged current intimate partner of the victim identified as Mwiinga Kalozye aged 29 of Kanono area in Kanyama Compound who sustained a gunshot wound in the chest. Further, the suspect shot at Andrew Phiri aged 22 of Shalom area in Kanyama in the neck as he was trying to rescue the victims and sustained a gunshot wound in the neck.”

Katongo stated that the assailant was apprehended and beaten by a mob and was currently nursing head injuries in the University Teaching Hospital.

“The assailant was later apprehended and beaten by a mob and sustained head injuries. All the three victims were taken to UTH where the female victim Barbara Sinonge later died. The suspect is admitted to UTH under police guard and is likely to be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder,” the statement read.

Katongo stated that the firearm used in the act had been retrieved with some empty cartridges and one projectile picked at the scene.