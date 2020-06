Local Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda has dared those claiming that he has breached the Constitution by gazetting amendments to Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to sue him. Reacting to Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu’s allegations that the minister’s move was contemptuous and illegal, Lubinda said Mwiimbu’s argument amounted to foolishness. He...