Local NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili addresses journalists at his house in Lusaka's Kabulonga on August 26, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NDC president Chishimba Kambwili says if there will be any attack on News Diggers or its reporters, police must arrest Information Minister Dora Siliya for inciting violence. And Kambwili says police should move in and arrest former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko for illegally drawing fuel amounting to K55,000...