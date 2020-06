Local Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo addresses journalists as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya listens during a joint press briefing in Lusaka June 17, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the confusion surrounding the police bicycles was created by a coordinated propaganda team which is hell bent on maligning government officials. But Kampyongo has warned that police and ZICTA will soon identify the people behind social media sites which were used to spread falsehood about the cost of bicycles....