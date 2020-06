Local Information and Broadcasting permanent secretary Amos Malupenga speaks during the interactive meeting between his Ministry, media heads and media owners in Lusaka on February 4, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says his ministry was not in any way proposing closure or violence against News Diggers when it warned that the newspaper should have itself to blame for calling youths as “stupid.” Responding to questions from journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Malupenga said the ministry would invite News...