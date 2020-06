Local Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops secretary general Fr Cleophas Lungu speaks to journalists shortly after a meeting with minister of Health Dr Chitalau Chilufya at Kapingila house in Lusaka on November 7, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary general Fr Cleophas Lungu says the church will not respond to groupings of people with clear motives on why they insist that Bill 10 should go through. In an interview, Fr Lungu maintained that Bill 10 is bad and further appealed to parliamentarians across the political divide to...