PRISONS Care and Counseling Association (PRISCCA) executive director Godfrey Malembeka says allowing incarcerated persons to participate in elections is part of reformation and the reintegration process into society. In an interview, Malembeka noted that Zambia, like most progressive democracies in the world, had allowed prisoners to vote as a way of enhancing the enjoyment of human rights and freedoms. Malembeka also said politicians should avoid debates around whether or not prisoners should be allowed to vote and instead concentrate on how it could be made possible for those incarcerated to...



