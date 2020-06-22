SOME youths, including popular musicians Chama Fumba alias Pilato and Brian Bweembya alias B-Flow, have insisted that their protest against various governance issues like corruption will proceed today. In a statement issued by the Zambian Youth Charter, the youths stated that were concerned with the increased levels of unemployment, grand corruption and infringement on human rights, among other issues currently affecting the country. “We the youth of Zambia recognise that we are the future of Zambia and that the mistakes being made today will affect us in the future; bearing...



