CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says as a lame duck President, Edgar Lungu must focus on consolidating his gains rather than pushing for constitutional amendments. And Sangwa says the gazetting amendments to Bill 10 is madness, unlawful and crazy. Meanwhile, Sangwa says other than telling lies, those advocating for Bill 10 have failed to justify it to the masses. Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk, Tuesday, Sangwa said because President Lungu’s term was almost coming to an end and he is not eligible to re-contest, his agenda in trying...



