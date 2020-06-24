CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says President Edgar Lungu is concerned about the welfare of youths across the country and has directed all government ministries to come up with workable solutions to address their needs. According to a statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Tuesday, Siliya said this during a brainstorming meeting with four other cabinet ministers in her office, Tuesday. “President Edgar Lungu is concerned about the welfare of young people across the country and has since directed all Government ministries to work together and come up...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.