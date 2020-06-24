Zambia has recorded four new COVID-19 deaths as at June 23, 2020.

And the country has further recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of 1,257 tests done.

In brief statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, three of the deaths were brought in dead at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, while one death was recorded in Ndola.

The total number of deaths recorded now stand at 18, after three deaths were earlier recorded on June 21, 2021.

And out of the 25 new cases of COVID-19, 19 were from Lusaka and six from Chirundu.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,477 with 246 active cases.

One recovery was recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,213.