KAPOCHE constituency PF member of parliament Dr Charles Banda has told his constituents to pray for Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 to succeed for them to see more development. Speaking when he held a community meeting at Kapandula Primary School, Saturday, Dr Banda, who is also Local Government Minister, cited the delimitation of constituencies and wards, which could only be considered if Bill 10 passed in the House. He stressed that some constituencies and wards remained too large, geographically, hence the need to delimitate them to enable public...



