ZAMBIANS must not take seriously Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga’s pronouncement that government will create 10,000 jobs by December because the PF is incapable of creating any employment, says National Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairman Charles Kabwita. And Kabwita says youths will continue protesting against bad governance because they are unhappy with the way President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front administration have been managing the affairs of the country. Meanwhile, Kabwita has insisted that it is wrong for President Lungu to allow Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya...



