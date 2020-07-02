BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says over K16.2 million has been given to the Ministry of Health through the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Zambia’s COVID-19 preparedness. Speaking when he met President Edgar Lungu to discuss a range of matters relevant to the UK-Zambia relationship, Wednesday, High Commissioner Woolley said the support given so far only constituted one strand of the UK’s strategy for supporting Zambia to tackle the impacts of COVID-19 in the short term. High Commissioner Woolley, who was accompanied by the High Commission’s Head of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.