FINANCE Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says government will endeavor to prioritize and increase the budgetary allocation and disbursements to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) as a way of encouraging their work. And Dr Ng’andu says government, through his Ministry, will during this session of Parliament table a Bill with amendments to the FIC Act Number 46 of 2010 to make it mandatory for law enforcement agencies to act on matters referred to them by the FIC. Speaking when Parliament considered a report of the Committee on Cabinet Affairs for the...



