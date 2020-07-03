Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says the ruling Patriotic Front has dented Zambia’s image by their arrogance and intolerance to opposing views. And Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says it is no longer a secret that the PF has killed the Civil Society Organizations’ (CSOs) space in Zambia. The duo said this in Parliament, Tuesday, when they debated on a report of the Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights, National Guidance, Gender Matters and Governance for the fourth session of the 12th National Assembly laid...