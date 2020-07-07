PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change president Andyford Banda says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is being rigid by not wanting to extend the timeframe for voter registration. And Banda says now is not the right time to talk about an opposition alliance ahead of the 2021 general election. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano recently said the commission would not extend the 30-day voter registration exercise timeframe because everything must be prepared and set towards the date that had already been enshrined in the Constitution for the 2021 general elections in...



