PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu must be ashamed to call himself Zambia’s leader when he is allowing his corruption-accused Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya to be attending court sessions in government vehicles, says UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka. And Katuka says President Lungu cannot act appropriately on Dr Chilufya because he also has crimes on his own shoulders. In an interview, Katuka insisted that the right thing to do was for Dr Chilufya to step aside. “Our appeal is for government to ask Chilufya to step aside. Even Chilufya, as a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.