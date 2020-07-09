UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says if anyone will petition the 2021 elections, it will be President Edgar Lungu. And Mweetwa says Southern Province members of parliament will write a letter of complaint to President Edgar Lungu over his tendency to tell lies about them each time he visits that area. Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central UPND member of parliament, wondered where President Lungu got the idea that the UPND would be petitioning elections next year. “Who tells him that UPND will be petitioning the elections next year? UPND...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.