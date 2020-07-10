State House special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe addresses journalists at State House on February 19, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says State House will deal with the false postings on President Edgar Lungu’s Facebook page internally. In the past few months, President Lungu’s Facebook page has been publishing false photographs showing progress on developmental project under the Patriotic Front government, when in fact the images were from other countries, downloaded from the internet. On March 3, 2020 President Lungu posted a photograph of workers in a sugarcane field with the caption that read: “I strongly believe that the...