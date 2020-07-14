NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has a chat with former ZAF commander Eric Chimese when they appeared for different cases at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on July 13

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has asked President Edgar Lungu to use his Presidency to develop Zambia as opposed to intimidating opponents and allowing anarchy in the country. And Kambwili has called on Zambians to vote President Lungu out of office next year and let him go back to Chawama. Commenting on the attack on staff at Mufulira’s Mafken radio by PF cadres after UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema featured on a programme last week, Kambwili said it was unfortunate that the President could not control violence when he...