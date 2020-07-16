THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it is currently investigating the manner in which some of the COVID-19 donations were disbursed. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC TV2’s Morning Live programme, Wednesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono revealed that the matter was being investigated to determine whether or not the donations reached the intended beneficiaries. “Now, it is the aspect of accountability after you have received. But the accountability aspect is of major concern and, yes, we do work with all these stakeholders, the Auditor General’s office, and I may...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.