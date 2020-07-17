ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations collapsed without any commitment and that continued engagement will depend on the Zambian government’s actions and policies in the revision of the 2020 budget. And Prof Saasa says the fact that Zambia has opted to restructure its debt means it has technically defaulted, making it difficult for the country to source financing to cover the K26.9 billion financing gap in the 2020 budget. In an interview, Prof Saasa observed that the IMF’s statement released, Wednesday, revealed that the Fund...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.