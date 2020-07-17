DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi State Counsel says prosecuting corruption cases can be a complex task, explaining that “sometimes there can be no evidence but it is in public interest to prosecute”. And Siyunyi has explained that the case of Amos Chanda and others has not finished as her office could be looking for alternative charges and other evidence, adding that in the case of Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela, there was no basis at law to appeal the acquittal. Meanwhile, Deputy DPP Nkumbiza Mumba has revealed that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.