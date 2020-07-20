TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says there is lack of information being disseminated to the public on the COVID -19 donations to enhance transparency. In an interview, TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe said information from COVID-19 donations had noticeably reduced and that there was need to disseminate it on a regular basis to ensure transparency in their utilisation. “It is one thing to tell us how much has been donated, you also need to tell us how those donations have been utilised. It was a good initiative to publicize the donations...



