University of Zambia graduates take a selfie during the 48th graduation ceremony at the main Campus on March 6, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HIGHER Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) chief executive officer Ireen Chirwa says the Board has recovered a total of K65.4 million since it rolled out its recovery scheme in January, 2018. And Chirwa has asked beneficiaries of the loan scheme not to wait to be followed up before they can start paying back, saying the funds being recovered will be used to sponsor other students at public universities. Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Monday, Chirwa disclosed that K18.61 million had been recovered between January and June, this...