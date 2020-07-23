THE Auditor General’s report on the accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended 31st December 2018 has revealed that Independent Broadcasting Authority IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma and IBA director of standards and licensing Eustace Nkandu purchased company cars at residual values. According to the employment contracts of the Director General and Director of Standards and Licensing, they were eligible to purchase vehicles at the end of contracts at 25 percent of their original value. The Report revealed that the vehicles were purchased at...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.