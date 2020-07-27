UPND chairman for elections Gary Nkombo has challenged Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to name the people he claims are enticing defense and security personnel to resign, saying the accusation is alarming and amounts to treason. And Nkombo has rubbished allegations that the UPND plans to dethrone Paramount Chief Chitimukulu when they form government saying they respect traditional leaders and do not have the instruments to meddle in traditional affairs. On Friday, Kampyongo condemned Sergeant Jayson Chipepo, who resigned from police citing political interference in the service, saying the officer...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.