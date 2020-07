MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 306 new COVID-19 cases with two brought-in-dead cases at UTH.

At the daily briefing today, Dr Malama said the cumulative number of cases now stands at 5,555 while the number of deaths is now 149.

He said there were 44 people on oxygen support.

Full story later.