MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo says Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s corruption case has not affected the fight against COVID-19 in any way. And Mulalelo says donations from corporations and well wishers had slowed down because there were no daily COVID-19 updates, not because of fears of misappropriation. Meanwhile, Mulalelo has insisted that delays in the release of COVID-19 results is as a result of shortages of reagents. Mulalelo, who struggled to categorically determine whether or not Dr Chilufya’s corruption case had negatively affected the COVID-19...



