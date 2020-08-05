Seven members of the same family in Chongwe District have been burnt to death after the house in which they were sleeping caught fire. According to police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, this happened around 20:00 hours in Shisholeka village on August 3. “This occured on 03rd August, 2020 at about 20:00 hours at Shisholeka village, Chief Nkomensha in Chongwe District. The matter was reported to Police by Misheck Njovu aged 74 of Shisholeka Village, Chief Nkomesha, the grandfather of the victims and identified the deceased as male juvenile MISHECK NJOVU...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.