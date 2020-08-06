THE Auditor General has revealed that Western Water and Sewerage Company failed to account for K1,403,820 revenue that was collected in five districts. And the Auditor General also revealed that the utility owed the Zambia Revenue Authority and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board K8,635,791 in unpaid statutory obligations and penalties to the National Pension Scheme Authority According to the Auditor General’s report on the accounts of water and sanitation companies for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, the utility also failed to account for cash withdrawals worth K74,736 as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.