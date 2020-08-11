POLICE in Mumbwa have arrested and are yet to charge Harry Kandolo with murder after he allegedly raped a 10-year-old who died after the ordeal.

In a statement, Tuesday, police public relations officer Esther Katongo said the victim’s mother, Joyce Kakanka, reported the matter on Monday evening.

Katongo stated that the girl was also defiled by Jack Kandolo, aged 20.

“Police in Mumbwa received a report of Defilement on 10th August 2020 at 18:15 hours in which Joyce Kakanka aged 40 years of Mutapila village in Chief Kaindu of Mumbwa District reported on behalf of her daughter aged 10 years of the same address that she was defiled by Harry Kandolo aged 25 years and Jack Kandolo aged 20 years both of Makondo Village, Chief Kaindu, Mumbwa District. The victim was unconscious at the time of reporting. This occurred between 9th August 2020 at 18:00 hrs and 10th August 2020 at 11:00 hrs at Mutapila Village in Chief Kaindu. The victim later died in Mumbwa District Hospital at around 22:00 Hours on 10th August 2020 and the body is in Mumbwa District Mortuary waiting for post-mortem. The suspect has been apprehended and are detained in Police custody yet to be charged with murder,” stated Katongo.