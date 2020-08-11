NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairperson Charles Kabwita has called on the church and civil society to rise up and ensure that the issuance of NRCs is available to all and not just the preserve of the PF. And Kabwita charged that PF’s announcement that it takes the issuance of NRCs a party program is the beginning of rigging. In an interview, Kabwita said the careless talk by PF secretary general Davies Mwila, if not carefully handled, had the potential to divide the nation. “It’s a pity that Davies...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.