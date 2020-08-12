THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) central committee has dissolved it’s Ndola District Executive Committee with immediate effect. The NDC in Ndola has faced a lot of resignations from members who are joining the ruling Patriotic Front. NDC deputy national chairperson for mobilization Fabian Mutale confirmed this to News Diggers in an interview. He explained that the dissolution was done due to a recommendation from the Copperbelt Provincial leadership. “Yes, I can confirm that the Executive Committee for Ndola District is dissolved. This was a decision of the Central Committee. The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.