President Edgar Lungu with his vice Inonge Wina at State House shortly after swearing in three Judicial Complaints Commissioners and Ministry of Gender permanent secretary Sastone Silomba on January 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-President Inonge Wina has launched the Presidential Choral and Arts Festival and the K30 million Youth Empowerment Scheme meant to assist artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking during the launch and when she presented the cheque to the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC), Vice-President Wina said the launch of the scheme was an indication of government’s commitment in promoting arts in the country. “His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is a number one supporter of artistic expressions. It gives me great pleasure to join in the arts family on this...